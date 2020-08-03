South Australia Back In Production As ABC Comedy ‘Aftertaste’ Rolls Cameras

Filming started today on ABC comedy Aftertaste, marking the first major production to shoot in South Australia since the pandemic forced work to shutdown.

A total of 110 cast and crew are back on set, and the production team say they are employing all the necessary virus safety protocols. It will also film with close to 200 local extras.

Rachel Griffiths, Wayne Blair and Susan Prior star with Erik Thomson in the six-part comedy series from Adelaide’s Closer Productions, which follows a volatile celebrity chef who has a spectacular fall from grace. Created by Julie De Fina and Matthew Bate and directed by Jonathan Brough, the show will film across Adelaide and the Adelaide Hills region over the next five weeks and will premiere next year on ABC.

Kate Croser, CEO of the South Australian Film Corporation, which backed the project, said the team were using the SAFC-commissioned Deloitte Risk Assessment Tool to ensure the production meets its COVID-safe requirements.

“The rigorous work done by the South Australian Film Corporation to support Adelaide’s Closer Productions has resulted in screen production re-starting in the state,” said Minister for Innovation and Skills David Pisoni. “SA Health has also played a vital role in enabling production to restart safely, and we warmly thank the additional 10 interstate cast and crew for their cooperation and willingness to adhere to SA Health regulations and quarantine requirements.”