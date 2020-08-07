‘Soulmates’ Renewed For Second Season Ahead Of Season 1 Debut On AMC

AMC has renewed Soulmates for a second season ahead of the series’ season one debut on October 5.

The series is written by Will Bridges (Stranger Things and Black Mirror) and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso). It is produced by Banijay’s Fearless Minds and the series, which is set to air later this year, is based on Bridges and Goldstein’s short film For Life.

From AMC Studios, Soulmates is set fifteen years into the future, when science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is.

“We are so delighted to have the opportunity to continue working with the incredible team at AMC to tell more of our romantically unromantic love stories and can’t wait to get back into the world they helped us create,” said Bridges and Goldstein.

“We were immediately drawn to the unique premise of Soulmates as it explores love and relationships from several touchpoints in a way that naturally feeds the zeitgeist, prompting conversations around human connection, relationships and happiness,” said President of Original Programming for AMC Networks Dan McDermott. “These are stories and themes that resonate and feel almost timely given today’s climate in which so many of us feel disconnected or are coping with shifting relationship dynamics. We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Will and Brett who never fail to deliver the very best in high-caliber, imaginative storytelling.”

Bridges and Goldstein executive produce with Jolyon Symonds through Fearless Minds, a Banijay Group company (Thorne series for Sky One, Complicit).