Sony Pictures Hosts First Studio Drive-In Experience At Historic Lot; Lineup Includes ‘Baby Driver’, ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ & More

The entrance to the Sony Pictures Entertainment lot is pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016, in Culver City, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures will be hosting a high-end dual big screen drive-in experience on the Culver City, CA lot starting this Friday, Aug. 14. They are the first major studio ever to turn their lot into a drive-in.

Dacre Montgomery and Geraldine Viswanathan star in TriStar Pictures’ “The Broken Heart Gallery”. Sony

The drive-in will be located in the studio’s Thalberg parking lot and showcase several Sony classic catalog titles. In addition, in lieu of a traditional premiere, a screening of upcoming TriStar/Stage 6 Selena Gomez executive produced romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery will also be hosted in this outdoor space.

Atom Tickets will be the exclusive ticket retailer for the Sony Pictures Drive-in experience, which will hold roughly 75 cars with screenings held Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at the admission price of $30 per car. The Sony drive-in will follow all public health and safety requirements mandated by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the City of Culver City.

Porsche Cars North America is serving as the official automotive sponsor for the drive-in experience where guests will be able to view the latest product offering from the automaker, including its first all-electric sports car, the Taycan, as well as the new Cayenne Coupe.

While hard-top theaters continued to be closed in the state of California, drive-ins are quite alive. Last weekend, RLJE’s Shia LaBeouf action movie The Tax Collector led the box office with $309,7K, with the Vineland Drive-In just outside Los Angeles seeing its highest Saturday and Friday single-day grosses since their reopening.

During the pandemic, drive-ins rallied across the nation with Sony’s rerelease of Ivan Reitman’s 1984 Ghostbusters over the Independence Day holiday which took in $656K across five days. To date, in a year that has saw the major circuits close down as of mid-March, Sony’s Bad Boys for Life is the highest grossing movie of 2020 at $204.4M domestic, $419.1M WW.

The lineup of Sony titles for their Drive-in Experience include: