Sony Pictures Classics Sets Holiday Release For Documentary ‘The Truffle Hunters’

Sony Pictures Classics will release Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s The Truffle Hunters on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

It was announced this week that the documentary will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival, capping off a string of previous acceptances into the Cannes, Telluride, and New York Film Festivals. The doc premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to excellent reviews earlier this year (at 100% Rotten Tomatoes), where it was picked up by Sony Pictures Classics.

The Truffle Hunters follows a handful of men, 70 to 80 years young, in Piedmont, Italy, on the search for the elusive Alba truffle. They’re guided by a secret culture passed down through generations, as well as by the noses of their cherished and expertly trained dogs. The doc subtly explores the devastating effects of climate change and deforestation on an age-old tradition through a visually stunning narrative that celebrates life and exalts the human spirit.

The Truffle Hunters was produced by Dweck and Kershaw. The film is A Beautiful Stories Production, Presented by Bow and Arrow Entertainment and Park Pictures, In Association with Faliro House, Artemis Rising, and Frenesy Film.