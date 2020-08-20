‘Songbird’: STX Picks Up KJ Apa & Sofia Carson Pandemic Thriller

STXfilms has acquired the North American and UK rights to Invisible Narratives ’ pandemic thriller Songbird starring KJ Apa and Sofia Carson.

While most major studios movies have been unable to get rolling here in California and Los Angeles during the lockdown, Songbird, produced by Michael Bay, Adam Goodman and Andrew Sugerman’s Invisible Narratives, and Catchlight Films, was one of the few to do so. In fact, the movie recently wrapped production.

“We are thrilled to acquire this timely and urgent movie,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group. “This year has irrevocably changed the way people interact with each other and their surroundings, and the reverberations will be profound; with all of 2020 underlying every frame of the movie, Songbird will be relevant, moving, and sentimental as a love story, while also scary as hell. We have been longtime fans and friends of many of the creative team behind Songbird. We are looking forward to working with Michael, Adam, Andrew, and the teams at Invisible Narratives and Catchlight Films, who have been behind some of the best recent films that marry realistic science fiction and emotional storylines in an effective and terrifying way.”

“Songbird is a story of hope in the midst of tragedy that we felt a pressing need to tell as we all live through the single greatest health crisis of our lifetimes. Everyone at STX understands and appreciates this film deep in their core,” said Goodman and Sugerman. “Their commitment to Songbird has assured us that we are in the best possible hands, and we’re excited to be working with them on this adventure.”

Directed by Adam Mason (Into the Dark), who also wrote the script with Simon Boyes (Misconduct), the breakneck thriller also stars Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Jenna Ortega, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Walter Hauser, and Demi Moore. The pic is also produced by Catchlight Studios’ Jeanette Volturno, Jason Clark, and Marcei Brown; and Eben Davidson for Invisible Narratives with Michael Kase executive producing.

ICM Partners and Endeavor Content brokered the deal with Goodman, Sugerman, and their outside counsel Reder & Feig LLP on behalf of Invisible Narratives. Endeavor Content is handling foreign sales.