Sonay Hoffman Inks Overall Deal With Sony Pictures TV, Upped To EP On ‘For Life’ For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: For Life writer/producer Sonay Hoffman is expanding her relationship with Sony Pictures TV, signing a multi-year overall deal with the studio behind the praised and timely legal drama. Under the pact, Hoffman will develop dramas across all platforms. Additionally, Hoffman will continue her work on For Life, with a promotion to executive producer for the second season.

Hoffman joins For Life creator Hank Steinberg at SPT, who recently signed a five-year overall deal with the studio.

For Life, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, stars Nicholas Pinnock. The series, which is set for return in midseason, is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr. who was wrongfully convicted as drug kingpin but got his conviction overturned while in prison and became a licensed attorney. DRP’s Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan as well as Russell Fine also executive produce.

Hoffman was Shonda Rhimes’ assistant for three years and continued her career at Shondaland where she worked on ABC’s Private Practice. She went on to join John Ridley’s praised anthology drama series American Crime as a writer on the first season, sharing in a WGA Award nomination for her work. She served as co-producer in season 2 and producer in season 3.

Hoffman began her career at David E. Kelley Productions.

“I’m so excited to extend my partnership with SPT. Their collaboration and support on For Life has made the experience incredibly fulfilling,” said Hoffman. “I look forward to telling contemporary stories in the near future.”

Hoffman is managed by Rob Golenberg and attorney Bob Myman.