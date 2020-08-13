‘So Others May Live’ Coast Guard Drama Series From Stephen Meinen & Sam Esmail In the Works At UCP

EXCLUSIVE: UCP is developing the procedural drama series So Others May Live with writer-producer Stephen Meinen and Sam Esmail’s Esmail Corp on board to produce.

Written by Meinen, So Others May Live is set in the world of the U.S. Coast Guard. The pilot follows a search-and-rescue helicopter crew dealing with the aftermath of tragedy as they attempt to pick up the pieces and resume their duties as elite first responders on the front lines of crisis.

Meinen executive produces under his Story Collective banner; Esmail and Chad Hamilton exec produce for Esmail Corp. under the company’s overall deal with UCP. Ryan Busse of Story Collective will also exec produce.

Esmail and UCP, which is a division of Universal Studio Group, already have strong ties following years of success with such shows as Mr. Robot and Homecoming, which recently dropped its second season starring Janelle Monáe. UCP also produces the upcoming straight-to-series Angelyne and Battlestar Galactica for Peacock and podcast series The End Up for UCP Audio.

Meinen oversaw development and production for Allison Shearmur Productions before transition into screenwriting, and later formed his own production company, Story Collective, with producing partner Busse, also a former Allison Shearmur Productions executive.

Meinen is repped by LBI and attorney Miles Metcoff at Morris Yorn.