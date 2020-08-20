Slate PR Promotes Guido Gotz To SVP Of Film, TV & Live Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Slate PR partners Simon Halls and Robin Baum are upping Guido Gotz to SVP of Film, TV and Live Entertainment.

Said Halls, “Guido is one of the most extraordinarily talented executives that we have had the good fortune to work with. His work ethic, his impeccable taste and instincts and his unrivalled talent relationships have all helped take our client’s campaigns to new levels. Even during a global lockdown, he has created innovative and very effective programs that have helped generate massive awareness for all of our clients. It gives us great pleasure to recognize his talent with this much deserved promotion.

Said Gotz, “I am truly humbled by this unexpected recognition. My first year at SLATE has flown by, especially considering how all of us had to adapt to a new way of doing business in these last few months. However, Simon and his partners have been exceptional leaders in navigating the company through these uncharted territories. It’s been an absolute joy collaborating with Simon, and even though I’ve had quite a few memorable experiences in my career, working with my incredible clients at SLATE has resulted in unrivaled pinch-me moments. May those never go away.”

Related Story Guido Gotz Joins Slate PR As Vice President Of Film

Gotz, who works closely with Halls and Baum, has been overseeing great work for such personal clients as Tony winner Joe Mantello; Academy Award and Emmy winner Susanne Bier; Academy Award nominee Amy Pascal, Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony winner Ryan Murphy, Charles Rogers and Sarah Violet Bliss, Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, David Weil, Gia Coppola, Andrew Levitas, as well as filmmakers Sam Mendes, Ridley Scott and Ang Lee.

Recent awards and release campaigns that Gotz worked on include Oscar winners 1917 with Mendes, Little Women with Pascal, Netflix’s The Boys in the Band with Mantello, HBO’s The Undoing with Bier, Amazon’s Hunters with Weil, Amazon’s Homecoming with Kyle Patrick Alvarez, HBO Max’s Search Party with Rogers and Bliss, Netflix’s Hollywood with Murphy, FX’s Mrs. America with Fleck and Boden, as well as Matthew Lopez’ The Inheritance on Broadway.

Previous to Slate, Gotz had worked with Annapurna Pictures, where he managed the publicity campaigns for Karyn Kusama’s Destroyer, Jacques Audiard’s The Sisters Brothers and Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart.

Prior to Annapurna, he oversaw the international publicity campaigns for Call Me By Your Name, Baby Driver, T2 Trainspotting, Don’t Breathe and Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

Gotz is an eight year vet of MPRM Communications, where he served as the publicity director for Outfest Los Angeles, and was, in is early professional days, a Broadway publicist, representing such shows as The Producers, Bombay Dreams and Hairspray.