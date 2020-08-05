‘Siren’ Canceled By Freeform After 3 Seasons

EXCLUSIVE: Freeform’s Siren has come to an end as the network has opted not to pick up a fourth season of the mermaid drama. The news comes more than two months after the May 28 Season 3 finale.

The cancellation marks a reversal of fortune for Siren, which made a splashy debut in 2018. It was a breakout hit in Season 1 and its second season ranked as Freeform’s most-watched series of the year.

Despite a double-digit ratings drop in Season 3, Siren remained the most watched Freeform original series in linear ratings.

Season 3 of Siren kicked off with a two-episode premiere April 2. The series is based on a story by co-writers Eric Wald and Dean White, and is set in the coastal town of Bristol Cove, known in legend as an ancient home of mermaids. The legend part changed, though, when reality set in with the arrival of the mysterious Ryn (Eline Powell), who wreaks havoc on the small fishing town.

Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun and Rena Owen also starred. The series was executive produced by Emily Whitesell and Wald.