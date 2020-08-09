Simon Cowell In Hospital Following Electric Bike Accident In Malibu

Simon Cowell landed in the hospital Saturday after an accident with his electric bicycle left him with a back injury.

Reps for the America’s Got Talent judge told People that the accident happened Saturday afternoon as Cowell was testing the vehicle at his Malibu home with family. The TV personality, one of Cowell’s reps told People, is doing fine.

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” the rep told the outlet. “He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

Deadline has reached out to Cowell’s reps and NBC for comment.

In July it was announced that Cowell will take full control of AGT and The X Factor producer Syco Entertainment. The takeover comes after he agreed to buy out Sony Music Entertainment’s stake in the joint venture.

MORE TO COME