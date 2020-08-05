‘Shtisel’: Production Underway In Israel On Third Season Of Hit Drama With Shira Haas

Production on the third season of well-received Israeli series Shtisel is underway in Israel.

The third outing for the Yes Studios-produced drama about an Orthodox family in Jerusalem will pick up four years after the events of the previous season. The nine episodes will air on Yes TV in Israel later this year.

Netflix picked up the second and third season of the drama in 2018, but no word yet whether the streamer will be back on.

The series follows a Haredi family living in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Jerusalem reckoning with love, loss and the doldrums of daily life. Starring are Michael Aloni, Doval’e Glickman, Neta Riskin, Sasson Gabai and Shira Haas and it is directed by Alon Zingman. It was created and written by Ori Elion and Yehonatan Indursky and produced by Fremantle subsidiary Abot Hameiri.

Haas, nominated for an Emmy for her role in Netflix’s Unorthodox, returns as Ruchama Weiss, the grand-daughter of the family patriarch.

Production of the third season was scheduled to begin in April, but all filming in Israel was halted in mid-March due to the pandemic. Production is now kicking off in accordance with local health and safety regulations, despite a recent COVID resurgence in Israel.

Producer Dikla Barkai explained: “While we are experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 in Israel we are taking every possible precaution with the production of Shtisel. This has added both time and expense and includes extensive and consistent testing of the cast and crew, keeping safe distances whenever possible, separated work and rest areas and everyone is, of course, wearing masks other than when “action” is called. It’s certainly an adjustment but we are committed to filming in real locations in order to preserve the authenticity of the series and the world of the show.”

“We have been in awe of the love showered on Shtisel globally, as well as locally, and are thrilled to be working on the new season which is everything viewers have come to expect: touching, gentle storytelling and characters which we all adore,” added Yes Studios Managing Director, Danna Stern.