Showtime Orders ‘Moonbase 8’ Comedy Series From Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, John C. Reilly & Jonathan Krisel

Showtime has picked up Moonbase 8, a half-hour workplace comedy series from Portlandia co-creators Fred Armisen and Jonathan Krisel (Baskets), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), John C. Reilly (Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story) and A24. It’s slated to premiere this fall.

Co-created by Armisen, Heidecker, and Reilly, who also star, and Krisel, the six-episode series revolves around three subpar astronauts who have high hopes of being chosen to travel to the moon. Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator, it follows eager astronauts Skip (Armisen), Rook (Heidecker) and their leader Cap (Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they’re cut out for space travel.

A24 produces alongside Abso Lutely Productions with Armisen, Reilly, Heidecker, Krisel, Dave Kneebone, Eric Wareheim, and A24’s Ravi Nandan and Inman Young all serving as Executive Producers. Krisel also directs the series.

The project was announced in 2018. A24 independently financed the first season of the series. It was taken out to networks when all episodes were completed.

“In a year when we have all been forced to come to terms with life in close quarters, we are happy to have landed this offbeat take on life in captivity with dreams of escaping to something grander,” said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. “While the show was produced before the pandemic, its subject matter is timely – and thanks to Fred, Tim, John and Jonathan, its humor is timeless.”