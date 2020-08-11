Shondaland Audio Sets Debut Podcast Slate With Scripted Titles From Dylan Brown, Aaron Tracy & Andrew Lenchewski

Shondaland Audio, the podcast arm of Shonda Rhimes’ production company, has set its debut podcast slate with a slew of scripted and non-scripted series.

This comes after the Grey’s Anatomy creator partnered with iHeartMedia on a tranche of original podcasts.

Dylan Brown, a writer and producer on Power prequel Raising Kanan, is writing, producing and directing #Matter, a series told through the lens of a reporter looking back at a case of police brutality, as a father intervenes in his teenage son’s beating and later finds himself, his badly hurt son and a wounded cop barricaded in a nearby restaurant as they all struggle to stay alive. It will launch in the fall.

American Coup is a series from Law and Order: SVU writer Aaron Tracy and Royal Pains co-creator Andrew Lenchewski. It explores the untold story of Edith Wilson, the woman who hijacked the Oval Office and will launch this winter.

Elsewhere, In Living Color and Nightcap star Ali Wentworth is hosting Go Ask Ali, which will see her speak with doctors, experts and friends about subjects such as ‘how to grow a teenager in a pandemic’ and ‘how to grow a relationship in a pandemic’. It launches August 20.

You Down?, which launches on August 11, is a talk-show style podcast that comes from four members of the all Black, all female comedy troupe known as Obama’s Other Daughters: Maame-Yaa Aforo, Ashley Holston, Yazmin Monet Watkins and Shakira Ja’nai Paye.

Criminalia, which launches August 18, features Holly Frey, co-host of Stuff You Missed in History Class, and journalist Maria Trimarchi, who ask what they can learn from criminals and crimes of the past.

Black Girl Lost, a documentary-style podcast, produced by Dream Hampton, exec producer of Surviving R. Kelly, and hosted by journalist Yesha Callahan, looks at the complexities behind the growing numbers of missing Black women and girls. It asks does anyone care about Black girls lost and will launch early next year.

The podcast slate will be sponsored by GroupM.

Rhimes will oversee development of the Shondaland Audio slate with Chief Design and Digital Media Officer, Sandie Bailey, who will manage day-to-day operations.

“Shonda Rhimes is an absolute creative powerhouse and developing these first few shows together has indicated what a strong partnership iHeartMedia and Shondaland have formed with Shondaland Audio,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “The breadth and depth of content that’s in progress as part of this partnership is unparalleled, and we’re thrilled to work beside the Shondaland team to bring Shonda’s unique storytelling magic to podcast listeners everywhere.”

“Podcasts allow for innovative and intimate storytelling and that’s exactly what this slate offers: deeply human stories through a range of genres and formats aimed to engage the varied and ever- growing podcast listenership,” said Bailey. “iHeartMedia has been an incredible partner in forming Shondaland Audio, and I’m thrilled that audiences will soon hear more from our collaboration with this new offering of shows.”