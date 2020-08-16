Sharon Stone Asks Instagram Fans For Support On Sister’s COVID-19 Battle

Sharon Stone’s sister is in a battle with COVID-19, and the Basic Instinct star is asking fans for prayers and support.

Stone posted on Instagram late Saturday about her sister Kelly’s condition. The sister is now confined to a hospital room, and Stone claims she became infected even though “the only place she went was the pharmacy.”

“My sister, Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room,” wrote Stone, who showed a series of three photos of her sister’s hospital room. “One of you non-mask wearers did this. She does not have an immune system.”

Testing is limited in Kelly’s home county, and there is a five-day wait for results, compounding her problems, Stone wrote.

“There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, and then it’s five-day wait for results,” wrote Stone. “Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please.”

Stone later shared a photo of Kelly alongside her husband, Bruce.

“Please light candles for my sister Kelly and her husband, my dear friend Bruce,” Stone wrote.

Kelly Stone shared the same photo on her own Instagram page. She said she thought the pandemic would not reach her family.

“This is us. March 13. Drove to our paradise in Montana. We thought COVID wouldn’t and couldn’t find us,” she wrote. “No shopping, no parties, barely saw a human. Now fighting for a breath. You don’t want COVID.” She accompanied her note with a photo of herself in a hospital bed.

“I beg you to know that this is real. I’m gasping for every breath, with oxygen. Please do this for the people that you love. Stand behind more tests, more masks, demanding that everyone wear a mask. You never, ever, want to feel like this. I promise you, I only have love in my heart, and it is breaking for people that can’t breathe.”