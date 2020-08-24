Shaquille O’Neal Re-Ups With Turner Sports In Multiyear Deal

The big man has a big new deal. Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille has inked a multiyear contract renewal with Turner Sports to continue on its NBA coverage.

The 15-time All-Star who won three titles with Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers and another with the Miami Heat is expending his role to include TNT’s Tuesday night Inside the NBA and NBA on TNT coverage. He also will serve as an executive producer for a number of projects with Turner Sports’ Bleacher Report, among other duties.

O’Neal, who joined Turner Sports in 2011, also will appear on NBA TV and contribute to NBA.com. His NBA TV airtime will include new show The Business of Basketball, which is in development with more details TBA. He also reached a development deal with WarnerMedia entertainment networks as part of the new portfolio-wide agreement.

“Turner Sports is family to me – even you, Chuck – and I’m looking forward to working alongside my talented colleagues as we create many more Shaq-tastic moments in the years to come,” O’Neal said with a nod and wink at his Turner Sports colleague Charles Barkley.

Said Jeff Zucker, Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports. “Shaq is so critical to our success and such a huge part of the heart and soul of our coverage. We are lucky to be able to have him as part of our family every single day, and I am personally so thrilled to see that continue for a long time to come.”