CNBC Sets September 30 Premiere Date For Shepard Smith Newscast

Shepard Smith’s nightly CNBC newscast will premiere on Sept. 30, with Sanford Cannold as senior executive producer and Sally Ramirez as executive producer.

The 7 PM program will broadcast from CNBC’s headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. The network announced in July that Smith would be joining the network, after 23 years at Fox News. He also serves as chief general news anchor and chief breaking general news anchor and as executive editor of the newscast.

Cannold has 19 years of experience with CNBC, most recently as executive producer of The Exchange and Power Lunch and, before that, as executive producer of Squawk Box. Ramirez comes to CNBC from KHOU in Houston, Texas, a CBS affiliate, where she was executive news director.

The newscast marks an effort by CNBC to gain a newsier following in the evening hours, which are dominated by runs of reality programming like Shark Tank.

Dan Colarusso, CNBC’s senior VP of news, said in a statement that the show “will deliver the day’s news that goes well beyond headlines and political punditry. We are going to tell stories and show images that make sense of an increasingly complicated world.”

Smith said that “there has never been a better or more critical time to launch a non-partisan, fact-based evening newscast.” He said that the program “will be bold, we will be direct and we will deliver the truth to our viewers.”