Shakira Gagnier Named VP Of Diversity & Inclusion For Paradigm

Paradigm has named Shakira Gagnier vice president of the agency’s diversity and inclusion section.

“Today is only the first of many steps that the leadership at Paradigm will take to stress diversity and inclusion as a core value of our agency,” said Paradigm chairman and CEO Sam Gores, who announced the news. “Shakira brings an extraordinary range of experience working at some of the industry’s most prominent media companies.”

Gagnier, the latest addition to the Paradigm team, will be responsible for helping the talent agency develop enhanced strategies to promote diversity and development of its employees across the globe. In her new role, Gagnier will also work with Paradigm senior leadership, admins and HR to integrate diversity and inclusion best practices company-wide.

Also helping with employee engagement, the new Paradigm D&I VP will help the agency define clearer protocols for recruiting, training, mentorship, creating opportunities and promoting existing staff members. Additionally, Gagnier will track and evaluate the progress of Paradigm’s D&I initiatives and guide employees to help the agency reach its goals of a more inclusive workplace.

“I look forward to investing all levels of the company in that foundational journey — together, we will create a culture and workplace that reflects the inclusive ambitions of the company’s leadership and mirrors the diverse roster of artists the agency represents,” Gagnier said.

She hails from WarnerMedia, where she served as Director of Learning & Development. During her time at the entertainment giant, she was involved in producing the virtual first inclusion race equity intensive for all of WarnerMedia’s HR professionals across eight countries. At Warner’s Otter Media, Gagnier helped lead the We Gather conference, a networking event dedicated to connecting and empowering women in the workforce.

Her work in diversity and inclusion strategies continues to stem back to her time at Fullscreen Media, where she served as VP of People, D&I & Engagement. Gagnier also comes from Universal Music Group, where she held the Senior Manager Learning & Organizational Development role. While at UMG, Gagnier served on the company’s Women’s Network, which brought together over 500 women from the music group’s community.