Seth MacFarlane Developing ‘The Winds Of War’ Limited Series At UCP

Seth MacFarlane has set his first project under his overall deal with NBCUniversal inked earlier this year. UCP has put in development The Winds of War (working title), a limited series based on Herman Wouk’s The Winds of War and War and Remembrance, with MacFarlane and Seth Fisher (The Alienist) set to pen the adaptation and executive produce.



The Winds of War is the epic story of one American family’s turbulent voyage across the continents and across the years that spanned the Second World War.

Family Guy and The Orville creator MacFarlane and Fisher will executive produce with Fuzzy Door’s Erica Huggins. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio. Rachel Hargreaves-Heald is the executive in charge for Fuzzy Door.

“We are thrilled to announce The Winds of War (and War and Remembrance) as the first of many projects we are developing with Fuzzy Door. This is an epic story of valor, perseverance, survival and family that will be retold through a current lens,” said Dawn Olmstead, President, UCP. “I’m very excited about our partnership with Seth as he looks to expand his oeuvre in the next phase of his career.”

MacFarlane left his longtime studio home at 20th Century Fox Television after more than two decades in January for a giant nine-figure television deal at NBCUniversal Content Studios.

Said MacFarlane: “I can’t think of a more exciting project with which to launch my creative partnership with UCP than Herman Wouk’s The Winds of War. I’ve been a devoted fan of Wouk’s WWII epic for decades, and its depiction of small-scale human endurance in the face of large-scale global upheaval has never been more relevant than it is today. In my very first meeting with Dawn Olmstead, we connected over this project — I learned that she herself comes from a Naval family — and to bring it to fruition under her stewardship and that of her UCP team will be a perfect fit for all. We can’t wait to get started.”

“We are thrilled to have our first project with UCP be something that exemplifies Fuzzy Door’s intentions that we are looking to take risks, think outside the box and find stories that are urgent and entertaining,” added Erica Huggins, President, Fuzzy Door.

Fisher is repped by Aperture Entertainment and Gang Tyre.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the project.