Selena Gomez To Star With Steve Martin & Martin Short In Hulu Comedy Series ‘Only Murders In the Building’

Selena Gomez has been tapped as the co-lead opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short in Hulu’s comedy series Only Murders in the Building. Gomez executive produces the project, which has a straight-to-series order, with Martin, Short, John Hoffman, as well as This Is Us creators Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal of Rhode Ave.

Co-created and written by Martin and Hoffman based on an idea by Martin, Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

“I heard the pitch on Wednesday, and it was the best hour I had all week,” Hulu’s head of originals Craig Erwich told Deadline. “It’s really special, surprisingly emotional. It’s really modern and self-referential about podcasts and murders, it’s got some great surprises. When they pull this off, it’s going to be really special.”

20th Century Fox TV, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio.

This marks Gomez’s acting return to television where she first rose to fame as the star of Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place. She segued to a successful music career and has appeared in a number of features, including The Big Short, Fundamentals of Caring and, most recently, The Dead Don’t DIe. In TV, she executive produces the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and executive produced the Netflix docu-series Living Undocumented. Gomez stars and executive produces the HBO Max cooking reality series Selena + Chef and released her latest album, Rare, earlier this year. She is repped by WME, Lighthouse Management + Media and Ziffren Brittenham.