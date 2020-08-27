Selena Gomez’s ‘Selena + Chef’ Quarantine Cooking Show Renewed For Season 2 By HBO Max

It’s order’s up for Selena + Chef as HBO Max announced Thursday that the quarantine cooking show will return for season two. With the sophomore season, the singer can look forward to whipping up even more delicious and challenging dishes in the comfort of her home.

“Learning from some of the best chefs in the world has vastly improved my cooking skills but I have a lot more to learn. I am looking forward to challenging myself in the kitchen on the next season,” Gomez said.

The unscripted quarantine cooking show sees the “Lose You To Love Me” singer prepare a wide variety of dishes, while a slew of expert chefs virtually guide her through each and every step. Selena + Chef, which premiered on HBO Max earlier in August, featured Gomez teaming up with culinary masters including Antonia Lofaso, Ludo Lefebvre, Roy Choi and Tanya Holland. In each episode, guest chefs highlight a charity of their choosing.

Season two of Selena + Chef not only brings the show a new set of recipes ranging in difficulty, but also a new slate of culinary experts and charities to be highlighted.

During HBO’s leg of the virtual CTAM tour, Gomez and Selena + Chef producer Aaron Saidman revealed that the first season of 10-episode series was filmed remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The filming process entailed crew rigging cameras inside Gomez’s kitchen and living room and controlling the machines from outside.

The singer-actress also shared that participating in the show and rediscovering a passion for food and cooking has helped her get out of her quarantine rut.

“[The show] was an opportunity to make something that could make people smile,” she said at CTAM.

Selena + Chef is executive produced by Gomez via her July Moon Productions. Saidman, Leah Hariton and Eli Holzman also executive produce for Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation.

Gomez is represented by WME, Lighthouse Management + Media, Ziffren Brittenham LLP.