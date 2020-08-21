Sean Hayes & Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime producing partners Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner have signed with UTA, which also will represent their production company Hazy Mills Prods. The company is under a deal at Universal Television.

Hazy Mills landed a pilot order at NBC for comedy Jefferies this past development season. It has been rolled to next season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At NBC, Hazy Mills is producing popular reality series Hollywood Game Night. The company’s series credits also include TV Land’s Hot In Cleveland and spinoff The Soul Man as well as NBC’s Grimm.

On the film side, Hazy Mills produced their first feature, comedy Lazy Susan, co-written and starring Sean Hayes. As an actor, Hayes also is coming off a starring turn in NBC’s Will & Grace revival, on which he reprised his Emmy-winning role as Jack.

Hazy Mills, which was at WME, also has built a branding entertainment business. On Broadway, the company produced SpongeBob SquarePants, which garnered 12 Tony nominations. Hazy Mills continues to be repped by attorney Sam Fischer.