Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Ben Affleck To Return As Batman In Upcoming ‘Flash’ Movie That Also Will Feature Michael Keaton As Dark Knight

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Triple Frontier' Director J.C. Chandor To Helm Marvel's 'Kraven The Hunter' For Sony

Read the full story

Scribe Sheldon Turner & His Vendetta Productions Board Amazon College Football Feature ‘Work Horses’

Sheldon Turner
AP

EXCLUSIVE: Up in the Air Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winning scribe Sheldon Turner has boarded Amazon’s football drama Work Horses in what is a complete reinvention of the project. He will produce with Jennifer Klein via their company Vendetta Productions.

The project, which is being directed by Emmy winning American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson filmmaker Anthony Hemingway, was announced in November 2018 exclusively by DeadlineWork Horses takes an inside look into the world of high-stakes, big time college football, and follows a newly hired head coach as he confronts systematic corruption and the routine abuse of athletes within the sport. We hear it’s been billed as The Insider meets Friday Night Lights.

As previously reported two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and ESPN analyst Desmond Howard will executive produce with Ryan Rottman. Hemingway will produce with ex-NFL and former LSU receiver Abram Booty and Nate Raabe.

Turner’s feature credits also include Adam Sandler’s The Longest Yard, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, and a story by on X-Men: First Class, and the upcoming crime thriller Love Is a Gun starring Chloe Grace Moretz, as well as Doug Liman’s Everest movie.
Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad