Scribe Sheldon Turner & His Vendetta Productions Board Amazon College Football Feature ‘Work Horses’

EXCLUSIVE: Up in the Air Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winning scribe Sheldon Turner has boarded Amazon’s football drama Work Horses in what is a complete reinvention of the project. He will produce with Jennifer Klein via their company Vendetta Productions.

The project, which is being directed by Emmy winning American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson filmmaker Anthony Hemingway, was announced in November 2018 exclusively by Deadline. Work Horses takes an inside look into the world of high-stakes, big time college football, and follows a newly hired head coach as he confronts systematic corruption and the routine abuse of athletes within the sport. We hear it’s been billed as The Insider meets Friday Night Lights.

As previously reported two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and ESPN analyst Desmond Howard will executive produce with Ryan Rottman. Hemingway will produce with ex-NFL and former LSU receiver Abram Booty and Nate Raabe.