Screen Media Acquires Jesse Quinones-Directed MMA Action Film ‘Cagefighter’

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media is ready to pack a punch with the forthcoming mixed martial arts action film Cagefighter. The company has acquired the U.S. rights to the pic written and directed by Jesse Quinones (Secret Lives of Cage Fighters, Calloused Hands) and has slated a day and date release for October 9.

The story follows Reiss Gibbons (Alex Montagnani) who is looking to take the throne as the greatest to ever step inside the Legends cage. Reiss has it all: five title defenses under his belt, his beautiful wife Ellie (Georgia Bradner), a ball-busting agent Reggie (Elijah Baker) who has hooked him up with endless sponsorships, and the support of coach and mentor Marcus (Chuck Liddell). Things take a turn when promoter Max Black (Gina Gershon) pits him toe-to-toe against pro wrestling superstar Randy Stone (Jon Moxley) in the company’s first-ever cross-promotional event — which can very well be the toughest fight of his life.

“We are excited to be working with Screen Media on the release of our film,” said Shayne Putzlocher, President and CEO of Trilight Entertainment. “We know the fans in the U.S. have been waiting to see it and Screen Media is the perfect company to bring it to the masses.”

Screen Media said in a statement: “Not since Rocky body slammed Thunderlips have a professional fighter and a professional wrestler battled like this! Fans of MMA, wrestling, and these incredibly skilled athletes are going to love the no holds barred action of Cagefighter.”

Cagefighter is stacked with real-life MMA fighters and wrestlers including star Montagnani who is a Pro MMA Fighter; Moxley (12 Rounds 3: Lockdown) who is an AEW Champ; and Lidell, a Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion who appeared in Kick-Ass 2. The movie also features Professional Wrestler Jay Reso who was featured in Shoot ‘Em Up and Former UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold.

The film was produced by Trilight Entertainment’s Shayne Putzlocher and Quinones, Jessica Gaube, Anamorphic Media’s Sara Shaak and Lorianne Hall and executive produced by Joe Ferraro, Dave Duckett, Bob Harris, Al Morrison, Craig Lothian, Gary Drummond, Glenn Paradis, Jean Pierre Magro, Pedja Miletic, Arron Briffa and Jay Reso.

Cagefighter is the most recent addition to Screen Media’s slate of acquisitions including Roger Michell’s drama Blackbird starring Susan Saradon, Kate Winslet and Mia Wasikowska which is set to open in theaters and on demand in September. The company also released Rod Lurie’s The Outpost, based on Jake Tapper’s New York Times best-selling book The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor.

The deal was negotiated by Seth Needle, SVP Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, for Screen Media with Jason Moring of Double Dutch International on behalf of the filmmakers.