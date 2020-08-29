‘Scream’ Relaunch Eyes 2022 Release, ‘Snake Eyes’ Rolls To 2021 & More – Paramount Release Date Changes

With the exhibition reopening of New York and Los Angeles still unclear, despite California Governor Gavin Newsom laying out a road map this afternoon, Paramount has opted to reschedule some of its fall releases, and date some new titles.

After moving Top Gun: Maverick out of the Christmas corridor to July 2 next year, and the reported sale of Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse to Amazon, these leaves Paramount with only one theatrical release left for 2020: Coming to America 2 on Dec. 18…unless they move A Quiet Place Part II back into 2020 (to be continued).

The Melrose Ave. lot’s G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes will not open this year on Oct. 23, 2020, rather will spring forward a year to Oct. 22, 2021. This makes Snake Eyes the only wide entry on its new weekend following the Oct. 15 release of Universal/Blumhouse/Miramax’s Halloween Kills and 20th Century Studio’s Ridley Scott period feature The Last Duel.

Meanwhile, the studio’s Scream co-production with Spyglass which is gathering some of the franchise’s alums such as David Arquette and Courteney Cox is now set to open on Jan. 14, 2022, MLK weekend. Scream will share the marquee with Warner Bros./MGM’s Sesame Street movie, an untitled Universal feature, and 20th’s Nimona.

Meanwhile, the studio’s Cannes pick-up of Lee Daniel’s untitled Billie Holiday film (ne The United States vs. Billie Holiday) is now set for an awards season debut of Feb. 12, 2021; that’s right before the Feb. 28, 2021 Oscar qualifying cutoff. On that Presidents Day/Valentine’s Day weekend, Billie Holiday will square off with Disney/Marvel’s Eternals and an untitled Universal romantic comedy.

Meanwhile, Par’s feature adaptation of the children’s classic novel and PBS series, Clifford the Big Red Dog will jump one year from Nov. 13 to Nov 5, 2021. The only other wide release on that date is Warner Bros.’ Elvis Presley Baz Luhrmann movie.

Paramount is also pushing its new Paranormal Activity movie from March 19, 2021 next year to March 4, 2022. Warner Bros. currently has their big screen version of computer game Minecraft on that date.

And they’re also removing a Paramount-Hasbro event movie schedule for Oct. 1 this year from the schedule.