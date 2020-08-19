‘Scream’: Jenna Ortega Joins Spyglass Media Group & Paramount Pictures’ Horror Relaunch

EXCLUSIVE: Count You and Jane the Virgin actress Jenna Ortega in for Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures’ upcoming Scream. She joins franchise castmembers David Arquette and Courteney Cox who’ll reprise their respective roles as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers, as well as newcomer Melissa Barrera (In the Heights). We first told you about Cox’x returns and Barrera addition. The production will shoot in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Ortega is best known for her roles in the Netflix series You as Ellie and the CW’s Jane the Virgin as Young Jane. Ortega can next be seen in Yes Day starring Jennifer Garner and The Babysitter: Killer Queen with Bella Thorne. The actress recently wrapped filming on Songbird opposite Demi Moore and Bradley Whitford, which was one of the first notable feature productions to shoot in Los Angeles after the pandemic shutdown.

Scream is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence (Ready or Not, V/H/S) from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery, Zodiac, The Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Castle Rock). Creator Kevin Williamson and the third member of the Radio Silence trio, Chad Villella, are executive producing with Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak serving as producers.

Throughout four installments, the Scream franchise counts over $600M at the global B.O. The pics were directed by late horrormeister Wes Craven with Williamson penning the original film as well as Scream 2 and Scream 4.

Spyglass launched as a partnership between Gary Barber and Lantern Entertainment. The company has strategic investment backing from Warner Bros. Pictures, Eagle Pictures, the largest independent distributor in Italy; and Cineworld Group, the second largest theater chain in the world. Spyglass counts such movies in its library as Inglourious Basterds, The Upside, The King’s Speech, The Artist, among many others.

Ortega is represented by CAA, Gilbertson Entertainment, and Jeff Hynick at Jackoway Tyerman, Wertheimer, Austen, Mandelbaum, Morris & Klein.