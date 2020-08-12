UK Distributor Signature Picks Up Five Movies Including Frank Grillo Thriller & Tom Hardy Noughties Comedy ‘Scenes Of A Sexual Nature’

EXCLUSIVE: UK distributor Signature has picked up five movies including recent Frank Grillo crime-thriller Body Brokers and noughties Brit comedy Scenes Of A Sexual Nature.

Also new to the slate are Korean crime caper Lucky Grandma, Julie Delpy tear-jerker My Zoe and true-story drama Miss Virginia.

Body Brokers, starring Grillo, Melissa Leo and Michael K Williams, charts the true story of a multi-billion-dollar drug and alcohol treatment scheme where former drug addicts and dealers become millionaires as fly-by-night ‘body brokers’, recruiting other addicts to seek treatment and selling these patients off to facilities at the highest price. Set for release in 2021, the film was picked up from Voltage Pictures.

Miss Virginia stars Orange Is the New Black’s Uzo Aduba as a struggling inner-city mother who sacrifices everything to give her son a good education. Acquired from Moving Picture Institute, the film is due to be released across platforms in October.

Bought from UK sales agent AMP, New York-set London Film Festival pic Lucky Grandma tells the story of a Chinese grandma who goes all in at a casino and lands herself on the wrong side of luck. The film will launch in November.

My Zoe, written by and starring Before Sunrise’s Julie Delpy, co-stars Daniel Brühl, Richard Armitage, Gemma Arterton and Sophia Ally. The film, which premiered at Toronto last year, follows a divorced mother who takes matters into her own hands when tragedy strikes and her family is left even more fractured than before. The deal was struck with Protagonist Pictures for an October release.

Brit comedy Scenes Of A Sexual Nature, originally released in 2006, stars Tom Hardy, Ewan McGregor, Catherine Tate, Mark Strong, Hugh Bonneville, Andrew Lincoln, Adrian Lester and Sophie Okonedo. The pic follows seven couples as they sort through their romantic dilemmas over one afternoon on London’s Hampstead Heath. Signature nabbed the rights from producer and director Ed Blum ahead of an October UK re-release. International re-release plans are pending.

The deals were negotiated by Signature’s Director of Acquisitions and Development Elizabeth Williams, Acquisitions Executive Katie Wilkinson and Head of International Distribution Andrew Nerger.