‘Saved By The Bell’ To Celebrate Anniversary And Reboot With Socially Distanced Pop-Up

Over 30 years ago, the world was introduced to the charmingly scheming Zack Morris and his ragtag group of Bayside High classmates Kelly, Slater, Jessie, Lisa and Screech. Since August 20, 1989 (after the Good Morning, Miss Bliss episodes), Saved By The Bell has become a pop culture staple, with each generation getting “so excited” about discovering this treasure of a Saturday morning TV series. Now, with Peacock’s upcoming reimaging of the series on the horizon, the world will celebrate “Saved By the Bell Day” on August 20 — and what better way to honor the series than with the return of the viral pop-up Saved By The Max.

Courtesy of Saved By The Max

The pop-up experience, which was a recreation of the series’ hangout spot The Max, debuted in Chicago before heading to Los Angeles. The popular experience will return on August 20 and continue through August 25 — with some socially distanced changes, of course.

Related Story 'Brother From Another': Peacock's First Sports Talk Show Pairs Michael Holley & Michael Smith

“We’ve all seen the hospitality industry turned upside down these past months,” said one of the pop-up’s creators Derek Berry. “And with fans still yearning for more we saw the opportunity to bring back the Bayside spirit. We’ve loved expanding our pop-up success into working with other nostalgic properties (Good Burger, The Peach Pit, The Breaking Bad Experience, Mooby’s) and in our hearts we knew there was no better time to bring back a taste of Saved by the Bell.”

The experience will return to Chicago and Los Angeles with a carryout experience while the pop-up will debut in New York for the very first time. In accordance with all restaurant safety guidelines, the socially distanced pop-up will give fans the opportunity to safely immerse themselves into the hallways of Bayside High.

Guests will be required to pre-order Saved By The Bell-themed meals including a “Bayside Preppy Pack” as well as menu items like Spano Sides and Snack Attack Desert. There will also be “At Home Detention” carry out kits which will include DIY Screech’s Secret Spaghetti Sauce and the I’m So Excited Coffee experience, a nod to Jessie’s iconic “special episode”. They will also have some booze for those who are of age with The Attic’s 21+ Beverage menu.