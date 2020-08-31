‘Saturday Night Live’s Ego Nwodim Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live cast member Ego Nwodim has signed with CAA for representation.

Nwodim joined the venerable late-night sketch show SNL as a featured cast member in 2018 and is now heading into her third season. She can also be seen in the Hulu series Shrill, IFC’s Brockmire, and the upcoming feature, The Broken Hearts Gallery. Additionally, she is a fan favorite and regular on the Comedy Bang Bang podcast.

Nwodim, who graduated from USC with a degree in biology, was a regular cast member at the UCB Theatre in Los Angeles prior to SNL, where she performed her one-woman show Great Black Women … and Then There’s Me. She performed as a New Face at the 2016 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal and was featured that same year in the CBS Diversity Showcase. In 2019, Nwodim was also recognized by Variety in their Comedy Impact issue.

Nwodim also has a slew of guest-starring acting credits, including CBS comedies 2 Broke Girls and Living Biblically and NBC limited drama series Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.

Nowdim continues to be managed by Christie Smith and Dan McManus at Rise Management and attorney Melissa Fox at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.