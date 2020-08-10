Sasha Velour’s ‘NightGowns’ Docuseries Renewed For Season 2 At Quibi

EXCLUSIVE: RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Velour is ready to take us on another journey with the beauty and art drag. Quibi has renewed the critically acclaimed docuseries NightGowns for season 2.

NightGowns debuted in April become one of the most beautiful and engaging series releases on the short-form mobile streaming platform. Produced by the Oscar-nominated team at The Documentary Group, each episode of NightGowns gave us a behind-the-scenes look from the titular drag show. The series takes us on a journey of the personal lives and artistic practices of one performer, culminating in an epic lip-sync number directed by renowned music video director, Sophie Muller, who is set return as an executive producer.

“The NightGowns cast and I are ready to give you more shows!” said Velour in regards to the second season. “This time, building off what we’ve learned, we are dreaming up something even bigger, more global, and more full of love! We are incredibly thankful to Quibi and our audience for giving us the platform and the means to share our lives and how we see the world!”

In the sophomore season, Velour and the resident ensemble will be performing alongside a star-studded cast of international drag talent to put on a fabulous new show, in a new city. In Season 1, each number told a highly personal story of the performer. With season 2, the cast will be working together to tell a collective story that resonates globally.

Velour will serve as executive producer alongside Muller. The Documentary Group will producer. The original NightGowns cast will be creative consultants on the series.

Watch the teaser above.