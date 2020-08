Sarajevo Film Festival Crowns 2020 Winners

After being forced to pivot entirely online last-minute due to a COVID spike, Bosnia’s Sarajevo Film Festival is coming to a close and has unveiled its prize winners for this year’s edition.

A jury chaired by Michel Hazanavicius and featuring Berlinale director Carlo Chatrian, actress Jadranka Đokić, director Srdan Golubović and the Morelia Film Festival’s Andrea Stavenhagen, awarded the festival’s top prize, the Heart of Sarajevo, to Visar Morina’s Exile. The pic stars Misel Maticevic and Sandra Huller in the story of a chemical engineer of foreign origin who plunges into an identity crisis. It debuted at Sundance this year.

The Heart of Sarajevo for Best Director went to Ru Hasanov for The Island Within, while Best Actress went to Marija Škaričić for Mare, and Best Actor went to Vangelis Mourikis for Digger. You can see the list of awards below, as well as the festival’s industry winners.

Sarajevo 2020 feature film winners:

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – FEATURE FILM

HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST FEATURE FILM

EXILE / EXIL

HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST DIRECTOR

Ru Hasanov, THE ISLAND WITHIN / DAXILDƏKI ADA

HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST ACTRESS

Marija Škaričić, MARE

HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST ACTOR

Vangelis Mourikis, DIGGER

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – DOCUMENTARY FILM

HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

MERRY CHRISTMAS, YIWU

SPECIAL JURY AWARD

HOLY FATHER

HUMAN RIGHTS AWARD

ACASĂ, MY HOME / ACASĂ

HONORARY HEART OF SARAJEVO AWARD

Michel Franco, director

Mads Mikkelsen, actor

Sarajevo 2020 CineLink industry awards:

CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET AWARDS 2020

EURIMAGES CO-PRODUCTION DEVELOPMENT AWARD

THE OTTER

Director: Srđan Vuletić

FILM CENTER MONTENEGRO CINELINK AWARD

SPITE

Director: Andrijana Stojković

FILM CENTER SERBIA CINELINK AWARD

SUPPORTING ROLE

Director: Ana Urushadze

ARTEKINO INTERNATIONAL PRIZE

SUDDENLY

Director: Melisa Önel

EAVE + AWARD

Vasilis Chrysanthopoulos

THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO KIMON

CINELINK WORK IN PROGRESS AWARDS

TURKISH NATIONAL RADIO TELEVISION AWARD

ULBOLSYN

Director: Adilkhan Yerzhanov

POST REPUBLIC AWARD

VERA DREAMS OF THE SEA

Director: Kaltrina Krasniqi

CINELINK IRIDIUM AWARD

MOON 66 QUESTIONS

Director: Jacqueline Lentzou

CINELINK DRAMA AWARDS

CROATIAN AUDIOVISUAL CENTER DRAMA AWARD

BLACK DELTA

Creators: Dragos Bucur i Sofia Bucur

TV DRAMA VISION PITCH AWARD

ABYSS

Creator: Marjan Alčevski