Sarah Jones, Tony Award-Winning Writer-Actor-Producer, Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Award-winning playwright, actor and producer Sarah Jones has signed with UTA for worldwide representation in all areas.

Jones, who won a Special Tony Award in 2006 for her one-woman Broadway show Bridge & Tunnel (co-produced by Meryl Streep), currently is developing her most recent stage production, 2016’s acclaimed , into a documentary. She’ll be making her directorial debut with the film.

Sell/Buy/Date, a New York Times critics’ pick in its Off Broadway debut, was inspired by the real-life experiences of people affected by the sex industry, and explores the intersection of race, feminism, power, and economics. Streep, Rashida Jones and Laverne Cox will serve as executive producers on the documentary project. Jones is also producing alongside Julie Parker Benello and David Goldblum.

Jones recently launched Foment Productions, an entertainment company focused on social justice. The Sell/Buy/Date documentary will be the company’s first production.

Jones will co-star with Julie Delpy and Elisabeth Shue in Delpy’s upcoming Netflix dramedy series On The Verge. Previous film credits include Marriage Story and The Incredible Jessica James, and on TV she’s appeared in Broad City and Sesame Street. She served as a writer/producer on SMILF and recently developed her own character-based show for CNN.

In addition to performing for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House, Jones made history with her performance at The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland as the first artist to appear on its main stage, which is normally reserved for heads of state.

She continues to be represented by attorney Nina Shaw.