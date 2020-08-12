Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Sets Comedy Special At Netflix

Best-selling author and comedian Sarah Cooper, known for her breakout online video lip-sync impressions of President Donald Trump, has set her first comedy special at Netflix. Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine is slated to premiere globally on the streaming giant this fall.

The variety special will feature vignettes “dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects,” according to Netflix. Cooper will be joined by special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more.

The special will be directed by Natasha Lyonne and executive produced by Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Lyonne via their Animal Pictures, along with Cooper and Paula Pell. Chris Burns of AGI Entertainment and Dan Powell of Irony Point will also serve as executive producers.

Amid coronavirus lockdowns in April, Cooper went viral with her satirical lip-sync impressions of Trump. Her ‘How To…’ videos, which she launches on TikTok and other social platforms, have had tens of millions of views. Her “How to Medical” video impression of Trump suggesting that people inject themselves with bleach to stop Coronavirus has been viewed over 20 million times and counting. She has been retweeted and praised by the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Stiller, Halle Berry, Chrissy Teigen, Cher, Jane Lynch, Jerry Seinfeld, Seth Meyers and Bette Midler, among others.

Prior to her online success, she was a writer and correspondent on the CBS All Access pilot Old News, produced by Stephen Colbert. She also has written best-selling books including 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings and How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings. She was also a writer on Science!, the animated series created by Archer’s Neal Holman that aired on Syfy’s animated block. Next up, she is set to write a modern, comedic take on a Dale Carnegie book for Audible Originals.

Cooper is repped by WME, AGI Entertainment Media and Management, David Black Agency and Morris Yorn. Animal Pictures is repped by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment. Pell is repped by WME, Narrative and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, LLP