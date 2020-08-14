Sara Haines In Talks For A Return To ‘The View’ As Co-Host

Sara Haines, a former co-host of ABC’s The View, could soon be former no more. Sources say that Haines is in talks to return to the daytime talk show, where she’d take the seat left vacant by Abby Huntsman.

Haines was a View co-host from for two seasons – 2016-17 and 2017-18 – but left to join a third hour of ABC News’ Good Morning America with Michael Strahan. Last year, the hour was re-titled Strahan, Sara and Keke (with Keke Palmer), but the show had been replaced with coverage of the coronavirus pandemic since March, and was recently canceled permanently.

ABC declined to comment on Haines’ View return.

Huntsman, one of The View‘s conservative voices, left the show in January. Haines’ re-arrival leaves the show with only one decidedly Republican voice – Meghan McCain – during election year. Haines has described her Midwest upbringing as “extremely conservative,” but has said her student years at the liberal Smith College, along with having a gay brother, pointed her in a more middle-of-the-road direction. She once described her politics as “a melting pot of beliefs.”

The conservative McCain, who will be on maternity leave this fall, recently said her absence will be temporary. With the presidential election coming up, The View is unlikely to remain without a Republican presence even with McCain gone: The daughter of John McCain recently said she likes the idea of former New York Times writer Bari Weiss as her temporary replacement; ABC has made no suggestion that it was considering the controversial columnist for The View.

The View, currently on summer break, returns to the air in September, likely with the co-hosts – moderator Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, McCain, Sunny Hostin and, possibly, Haines – appearing remotely as they’ve done since the COVID pandemic hit.