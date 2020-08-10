Sara Bareilles To Headline Tina Fey’s ‘Girls5eva’ Comedy Series For Peacock

Sara Bareilles will lead the cast of Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s Girls5eva original series for NBCU’s Peacock. Bareilles’ casting was announced today during Peacock’s CTAM virtual press tour.

Written by Meredith Scardino, in Girls5eva, when a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?

Bareilles will star as Dawn, former member of the short-lived 90s girl group Girls5eva, who is now a bit restless in life managing her family’s small Italian restaurant in Queens. When the opportunity arises, Dawn reluctantly gets the band back together for a Girls5eva reunion and it might just be exactly what she needed.

“It is a pinch me moment to get to cross paths creatively with women like Meredith Scardino and Tina Fey, who I have been a fan of forever,” said Bareilles. “I am a longtime admirer of so many of the characters they have brought to life in other projects, and I am already in love with the women at the center of Girls5eva. I am so excited to help bring to life what I know will be a smart, creative, hilarious show with a lot of heart.”

Scardino executive produces with Fey via her Little Stranger banner, Fey’s close collaborator Carlock via his Bevel Gears, Jeff Richmond, 3 Arts’ David Miner and Little Stranger’s Eric Gurian. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Bareilles first achieved mainstream critical praise in 2007 with her hit “Love Song,” which reached No. 1 in 22 countries around the world, from her debut album Little Voice. Since then, she has taken home a Grammy Award, received seven Grammy nominations, two Tony nominations and three Emmy nominations. She composed the music and lyrics for Broadway’s Waitress, and made her Broadway acting debut in 2017 by stepping into the show’s lead role. She recently served as executive producer with JJ Abrams and Jessie Nelson for Little Voice, a 10-episode musical dramedy series for Apple, for which she created the original music.