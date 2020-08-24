San Sebastian Adds World Premiere Of Luca Guadagnino’s ‘We Are Who We Are’ Series & Sets ‘Wuhai’ As Closing Night Film

San Sebastian Film Festival (September 18-26) has added Luca Guadagnino’s We Are Who We Are to its line-up, with the event to world premiere the eight-part series in full as part of its Official Selection special screenings.

Written by Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri together with Guadagnino, the HBO-Sky co-production follows two adolescents living on an American military base in Italy. The cast includes Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II, Kid Cudi, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier and Sebastiano Pigazzi. The show was a part of this year’s Cannes Directors’ Fortnight selection.

“In his first inroads to TV series, Guadagnino succeeds in creating a unique universe inhabited by memorable characters who try to find themselves, to forge their own identity and to find their place in a world in which they feel ill-suited,” said José Luis Rebordinos. “The series is a beautiful ode to the freedom and individuality of people, particularly youths. Moreover, it is virtuously narrated, filmed and performed.”

San Seb has also confirmed today that it will close Chinese filmmaker Ziynag Zhou’s Wuhai. The film completes the list of titles competing in the Official Selection. The pic’s title refers to the small Inner Mongolian town providing the backdrop for the action, focussed on a happily married couple mired in serious financial difficulties.

As it nears completion of its program, the festival has added Christian Johannes Koch’s Grand Écart to the New Directors competition, and Marta Sousa Ribeiro’s Simon Calls to the Zabaltegi-Tabakalera program.