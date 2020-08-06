San Sebastian Adds Julien Temple’s Shane McGowan Doc & ‘Supernova’ Starring Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci

San Sebastian Film Festival has added five features to this year’s line-up, including Matt Dillon’s second film as a director The Great Felllove, and Julien Temple’s Shane McGowan doc Crock Of Gold.

The Temple pic will be presented in Competition alongside Harry McQueen’s Supernova, starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci, Danielle Arbid’s France-Belgium drama Passion Simple, and Argentinian filmmaker Eduardo Crespo’s We Will Never Die.

Dillon’s movie, which is a documentary chronicles the musical career of Cuban scat singer and showman Francisco Fellove, is presented as a Special Screening.

Passion Simple was previously selected for the Cannes Label this year, and will have its world premiere in San Sebastian alongside several other Cannes 2020 titles. You can read more on the line-up here. The event is opening with Woody Allen’s Rifkin’s Festival.

The fest is due to take place in the Northern Spanish town September 18-26, but a recent spike in COVID infections in the country has led to fresh doubts about whether it will go ahead. The UK has closed its travel corridor with Spain, advising against all but essential travel. However, the situation could well have changed significantly again by mid-September.

Last month, San Sebastian director José Luis Rebordinos told us he was “convinced” the fest would take place but was concerned about further virus-related setbacks.