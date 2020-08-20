San Sebastian Adds Hong Sang-Soo, Philippe Garrel Pics & Peter Strickland Short

Pressing on with plans to hold its physical edition September 18-26, Spain’s San Sebastian Film Festival has unveiled the line-up for its Zabaltegi-Tabakalera section, the competitive strand that does not mandate any style or length standards.

There are 10 features and nine shorts present this year. The feature length projects include South Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo’s The Woman Who Ran, which arrives having premiered at Berlinale earlier this year where it picked up the Silver Bear for Best Director.

Also arriving from the 2020 Berlinale selection are Philippe Garrel’s The Salt Of Tears, Tsai Ming-Liang’s Rizi I Days, Catarina Vasconcelos’s The Metamorphosis Of Birds, Sandra Wollner’s The Trouble With Being Born, Song Fang’s The Calming and Camilo Restrepo’s Los Conductos.

Arriving from elsewhere are Nicolás Pereda’s Fauna, which will have its international premiere in San Seb after debuting in Toronto, and Adilkhan Yerzhanov’s Yellow Cat, which screens in Venice. Juan Cavestany’s An Optical Illusion / Interval will be a world premiere.

The nine-strong short film selection will include Peter Strickland’s Cold Meridian, a 6-minute film combining dance and oneirism.