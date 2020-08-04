Samuel Goldwyn Acquires David Freyne’s LGBTQ+ Teen Comedy ‘Dating Amber’

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn has acquired the North American rights to Dating Amber from filmmaker David Freyne. The LGBTQ+ teen comedy is slated to debut on-demand and digital at a to-be-announced date in November.

Written and directed by Freyne, the film stars Fionn O’Shea (Normal People), Lola Petticrew (A Bump Along the Way), and Sharon Horgan (Game Night). The coming-out comedy takes an honest and funny look at the highs and lows of teenage life and figuring out where you fit in — even if this goes against your very being. Set in Ireland during the mid-’90s, Eddie (O’Shea) and Amber (Petticrew) decide to stage a relationship in order to stop everyone speculating about their sexuality. Eddie is keen to follow his Dad into the military, while Amber dreams of moving to the liberal hub of London. The plan seems solid, but as their arrangement begins to fall apart, Eddie’s denial gets deeper as Amber realizes that a perilous future awaits her best friend unless she intervenes.

“Dating Amber is as personal a film as I will ever make,” said Freyne. “It’s my love letter to all those kids who needed to escape to be themselves. And at its heart are two extraordinary young stars, Fionn O’Shea and Lola Petticrew. I’m so excited to share it stateside with Goldwyn; to bring some laughter in these uncertain times and for everyone to fall in love with Eddie and Amber.”

The film is presented by Screen Ireland in association with Altitude Film Entertainment and The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, in co-production with Wrong Men, VOO and BETV. The deal was negotiated by Miles Fineburg on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and CAA Media Finance and Altitude Film Sales on behalf of the filmmakers.

This adds to Samuel Goldwyn’s slate of recent LGBTQ films. The drama This Is Not Berlin spotlights Mexico City’s punk scene and queer identity. It debuted at Sundance in 2019 and was recently nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film – Limited Release.

Dating Amber is an Atomic 80 production. The film was produced by Rachael O’Kane and John Keville, co-produced by Benoît Roland; and executive produced by Dearbhla Regan, David Freyne, Rory Dungan, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson, and Mike Runagall.