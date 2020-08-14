RZA Teams With Good Humor Ice Cream To Offer A New Song For Its Trucks

RZA (real-name: Robert Fitzgerald Diggs) has been a part of more than 80 film and television soundtracks, many of them featured cuts from his time as part of hip-hop’s legendary Wu-Tang Clan.

But the track that may see the composer/actor/producer go down in history is out just now, and likely coming to your neighborhood soon.

Troubled by the problematic racial history behind Turkey in the Straw, the minstrel show song that has been a part of many ice cream truck recordings over many decades, RZA teamed with ice cream company Good Humor to come up a new jingle unburdened by the past.

The new theme song was unveiled today, as RZA explained the reason for the change.