Ryan Reynolds & Seth Rogen Answer British Columbia Premier’s Call For Help, Urge Younger Citizens To Stop Partying

In an attempt to get teenagers and younger British Columbia citizens to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. Premier John Horgan enlisted some of Hollywood’s most notable Canadians for help: Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen.

On Thursday Premiere Horgan posted a Twitter to his official page reaching out to the movie stars.

“I have been talking about the importance of making sure that younger demographics are hearing the message. This is a callout to Deadpool right now. Ryan we need your help up here,” Horgan says in the Twitter video. “Seth Rogen another upstanding British Columbian, we need to communicate to people who aren’t hearing us.”

While Rogen and Reynolds did not immediately respond to the Premiere’s call for aid, the two actors took to their own Twitter accounts to be of help. On Friday the Deadpool star left a “voicemail” for Horgan.

“Young folk in B.C., they’re partying which is of course dangerous. They probably don’t know that thousands of young people are just getting sick from coronavirus, they’re also dying from it too,” he said.

Reynolds went on to speak about how COVID-19 also affects the older generation of British Columbia, shouting out academic David Suzuki and his mother. He said that if the partying youth of B.C. can just stay home, his mother and Suzuki can go out and enjoy their pre-lockdown pastimes.

“I hope that young people of B.C. don’t kill my mom, frankly or David Suzuki or each other,” he said. “Let’s not kill anyone, I think that’s reasonable.”

American Pickle star Seth Rogen replied to Horgan’s request Saturday, posting a PSA on Twitter. The comedian urged not only younger people but the entire B.C. instead to avoid large gatherings, noting that the virus hasn’t quite disappeared yet. Rogen then offered a substitute to BBQs and parties.

“It’s more fun to hang out alone and smoke weed and watch movies and TV shows anyway! Do that instead!,” he tweeted.

Called your office. Left a message. pic.twitter.com/CGp2IZagrD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2020