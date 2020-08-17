Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin Line Sells To Diageo for $610 Million, Following Liquor Seller’s Billion-Dollar Deal For George Clooney’s Casamigos Tequila

While the big actor paydays right now are coming from film and series auction deals won by streaming services, hitting the bottle has become a pretty good way for stars to supplement their incomes. Ryan Reynolds is at the center of a deal today where Diageo acquired Aviation American Gin. The deal is an estimated $610 million depending on sales, with a $335 million upfront payment. Reynolds was introduced to Aviation by WME and Endeavor’s Talent Ventures group and became front man for the gin, which he says is his favorite spirit.

Deal falls short of one that Diageo made several years ago that brought $700 million with another potential $300 million based on performance to George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman for their Casamigos tequila company.

Said Reynolds: “A little over two years ago, I became an owner of Aviation Gin because I love the taste of Aviation more than any other spirit. What I didn’t expect was the sheer creative joy learning a new industry would bring. Growing the brand with my company, Maximum Effort Marketing, has been among the most fulfilling projects I’ve ever been involved with. I want to thank Diageo for their incredible team and passion. We’re so excited for the next chapter of Aviation Gin, which, I promise, will require just as little reading.”