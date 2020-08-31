Ryan Murphy Shares First-Look Photo Of “Icon-Packed” Cast Of Netflix’s ‘The Prom’

Producer Ryan Murphy drew the curtain back on the cast of Netflix’s The Prom, sharing a first-look photo of the “icon-packed” group on Instagram.

See the entire photo below.

“Meet the incredible icon-packed cast of Netflix’s The Prom,” wrote Murphy, who directs. “A group of true troopers who buckled up and finished shooting during COVID so we could give everybody an inspirational aspirational story that we all need right now. Christmas is right around the corner…”

The photo depicts the starry cast headed by Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in costume as the characters from the film adaptation of the 2018 Broadway production. A premiere date hasn’t been set, but Murphy’s Instagram post suggests a holiday debut.

The Prom tells the comic story of four verging-on-has-been Broadway stars who decide to reinvigorate their careers with a public relations stunt: They arrive, en masse and uninvited, in a small town to support a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the senior prom. The movie will include the stage musical’s score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin.

In addition to Streep, who plays Broadway diva Dee Dee Allen, and Kidman, who plays long-in-the-tooth chorus girl Angie Dickinson, the film cast includes: James Corden as Dee Dee’s leading man Barry Glickman, Andrew Rannells as a career-slumping Trent Oliver, Ariana DeBose as the girlfriend Alyssa Greene, Keegan-Michael Key as principal Mr. Hawkins, Kerry Washington as the uptight PTA mom Mrs. Greene, Kevin Chamberlin as Broadway publicist Sheldon Saperstein, and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman as Emma Nolan, the high schooler on the receiving end of the divas’ assistance.

Here’s the photo shared by Murphy:

And while we’re revisiting The Prom, give a cheer for the fantastic Broadway cast, some of whom originated roles crafted especially for them: Beth Leavel, Brooks Ashmanskas, Christopher Sieber, Michael Potts, Angie Schworer, Courtenay Collins and Josh Lamon.

And as the two young girlfriends, Broadway’s Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla made history when, during a Prom performance at the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, they kissed on camera, the close-up smooch becoming the first LGBTQ kiss in the parade’s broadcast history.