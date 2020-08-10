‘Rutherford Falls’: Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh & Dustin Milligan Join Ed Helms In Peacock Comedy

Peacock’s upcoming Rutherford Falls has set its initial cast. Joining Ed Helms in the comedy series are Jana Schmieding (Blast), Michael Greyeyes (I Know This Much Is True), Jesse Leigh (Heathers) and Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek). The castings were announced as part of Rutherford Falls’ panel at the CTAM virtual press tour.

Co-created/executive produced by Helms, Michael Schur and Sierra Teller Ornelas, Rutherford Falls is set at a small town in upstate New York, which is turned upside down when local legend and town namesake, Nathan Rutherford (Helms) fights the moving of a historical statue.

Schmieding will play Reagan Wells, Nathan’s best friend since childhood. Incredibly smart and hopelessly principled, Reagan dreams of making her tribe’s modest Cultural Center into a world-renowned museum.

Greyeyes is Terry Tarbell. Terry is the CEO of his tribe’s mid-level casino. Shrewd and charismatic, he’s also Reagan’s boss and has big plans for both her and their tribe.

Leigh will portray Bobbie Yang, Nathan’s non-binary teenage intern/executive assistant. Bobbie is an outspoken and ambitious first generation American, doing everything possible to escape their tiny hometown.

Milligan will play Josh Cogan, a reporter/podcaster who takes an interest in the goings-on in Rutherford Falls.

Mike Falbo, David Miner and Morgan Sackett also serve as executive producers. Rutherford Falls is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment and Pacific Electric Picture Company.