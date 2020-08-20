Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz & Emun Elliot Round Out Cast of M. Night Shyamalan’s Next Film

EXCLUSIVE: Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz and Emun Elliot are set to join the ensemble cast for M. Night Shyamalan’s new secret movie. Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ken Leung are already on board to star in the top-secret project.

Shyamalan will write, produce and direct the untitled film. Like most of his movies, plot details are shrouded in secrecy and can become interconnected to his other films. Shyamalan will also produce along with Ashwin Rajan for Blinding Edge Pictures. Marc Bienstock also serves as producer and Steven Schneider will exec produce.

Reps for Universal and Shyamalan had no comment on the casting.

Universal recently dated Shaymalan’s movie for July 23, 2021 after earlier taking it off the release calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it is unclear when production will begin given stay-at-home measures, the hope is to start rolling cameras by the fall as more safety precautions are put in place.

Shyamalan independently financed Glass, Split and The Visit with a combined production budget of $35 million. Those films went on to cumulatively gross more than $600 million worldwide. He will similarly finance his next two films.

The new film marks one of Shyamalan’s biggest ensembles in some time as his films are usually built on two or three main characters driving the film with a smaller supporting cast. This film looks to have broader ensemble of players driving the narrative.

