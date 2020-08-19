Ron Meyer Steps Down As Academy Museum Board Chair Post NBCU Exit

Ending a tumultuous Tuesday for NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer, the executive is exiting his role as the chair of the Film Academy Museum’s board, a post he’s held since 2017.

Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, the museum’s vice-chair of the board, will step in as acting chair. The next board meeting is Sept. 15, and they’ll be voting on a new vice-chair.

We have confirmed that Sarandos sent a letter to museum trustees tonight about stepping in as acting chair following Meyer’s resignation from the board. The Academy Museum is expected to open on April 30, 2021.

Earlier today, Meyer and NBCUniversal announced that the esteemed and respected executive of 25 years was leaving the studio. Meyer said in a statement, “I recently disclosed to my family and the company that I made a settlement, under threat, with a woman outside the company who had made false accusations against me. Admittedly, this is a woman, I had a very brief and consensual affair with many years ago. I made this disclosure because other parties learned of the settlement and have continuously attempted to extort me into paying them money or else they intended to falsely implicate NBCUniversal, which had nothing to do with this matter, and to publish false allegations about me. After I disclosed this matter to the company, we mutually decided that I should step down from my role as Vice Chairman of NBCUniversal.”

It was later reported that the woman who Meyer had a consensual affair with was British actress Charlotte Kirk, who was also reportedly involved with former Warner Bros. chief Kevin Tsujihara. He too left his high-level post at his studio last year as a result of being involved with Kirk. Meyer reportedly tried to intervene and ease the situation between the two, only to have events backfire in his face.