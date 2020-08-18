Ron Meyer Exits As NBCUniversal Vice Chairman After Disclosing Affair & Extortion Attempt

This is a bombshell. Veteran NBCUniversal executive Ron Meyer is leaving the company after quarter of a century.

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell just announced the news in a company memo.

“I am writing to share some unfortunate news. Late last week Ron Meyer informed NBCUniversal that he had acted in a manner which we believe is not consistent with our company policies or values,” Shell said. “Based on Ron’s disclosure of these actions, we have mutually concluded that Ron should leave the company, effective immediately. We thank Ron for his 25 years of service, and for his significant contributions to NBCUniversal.”

Meyer issued his own statement, elaborating on the reasons behind his abrupt exit:

It is with a heavy heart that I announce my departure from NBCUniversal.

I recently disclosed to my family and the company that I made a settlement, under threat, with a woman outside the company who had made false accusations against me. Admittedly, this is a woman I had a very brief and consensual affair with many years ago. I made this disclosure because other parties learned of the settlement and have continuously attempted to extort me into paying them money or else they intended to falsely implicate NBCUniversal, which had nothing to do with this matter, and to publish false allegations about me. After I disclosed this matter to the company, we mutually decided that I should step down from my role as Vice Chairman of NBCUniversal.

I’ve spent 25 years helping to grow and support an incredible company in a job I love. It is the people at this company that I will miss the most. I regret what has happened and I am sorry for all the people in my life I may have let down, especially and most importantly, my family.

Ron

Meyer began as President & COO of Universal Studios in 1995. He co-founded CAA in 1975 with Mike Ovitz, Bill Haber, Rowland Perkins and Michael Rosenfeld. Through a family connection, he landed his first entry-level job as a messenger at the Paul Kohner Agency, working there from 1964-1970. In 1970, he jumped to William Morris as a junior agent, working alongside Ovitz.

Meyer was known as a people person, a cool-headed diplomat who personally guided the careers of Tom Cruise, Sylvester Stallone, Barbra Streisand, Meryl Streep and Cher, among others.

Originally, in the mid 1990s, Meyer was going to be an independent producer, but Ovitz talked him into coming along with him to run Universal Studios after being courted by then owner Seagram CEO Edgar Bronfman Jr. While talks went sideways between Ovitz and Bronfman, David Geffen, the billionaire co-founder of DreamWorks SKG, talked Bronfman into hiring Meyer. There was skepticism when Meyer first took the job: How could an agent with no formal business training run a publicly traded billion dollar movie company? But Meyer survived a revolving door of the studio’s owners throughout the years including Seagram, Vivendi, Barry Diller, General Electric and Comcast.

