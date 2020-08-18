Ron Meyer’s Affair That Led To His NBCU Exit Said To Involve Actress Charlotte Kirk

Deadline has confirmed from two sources with knowledge of Ron Meyer’s departure today that the woman who the now-former NBCUniversal vice chairman had a consensual affair with was actress Charlotte Kirk. She was also involved with Warner Bros. chief Kevin Tsujihara; that affair leading to his departure from the studio last year.

Earlier today, Meyer acknowledged in a statement about his departure that he had a brief, consensual affair “many years ago.” Meyer, along with NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell, came to the mutual decision that the former’s actions weren’t consistent with the entertainment conglomerate’s policies and values.

Meyer is known as a guy who helps people out with problems. From what we’ve been told, amid the fallout of the Tsujihara-Kirk affair last year, Meyer, knowing both parties, aimed to assist in some sort of settlement between the two. However, the whole situation backfired with Meyer being extorted.

Related Story Ron Meyer Exits As NBCUniversal Vice Chairman After Disclosing Affair & Extortion Attempt

“I made a settlement, under threat, with a woman outside the company who had made false accusations against me,” said Meyer this morning. “Admittedly, this is a woman I had a very brief and consensual affair with many years ago. I made this disclosure because other parties learned of the settlement and have continuously attempted to extort me into paying them money or else they intended to falsely implicate NBCUniversal, which had nothing to do with this matter, and to publish false allegations about me. After I disclosed this matter to the company, we mutually decided that I should step down from my role as Vice Chairman of NBCUniversal.”

An UK-born actress, Kirk had an affair with Tsujihara in 2013 and 2014. This was detailed in text messages leaked to the press, as well as allegations that the executive assisted Kirk in obtaining film roles. Tsujihara exited his role as Warner Bros. chairman and CEO in March 2019 as WarnerMedia investigated his potential misconduct.

In an exclusive conversation with Deadline following Tsujihara’s departure, Kirk said she was “deeply saddened to hear the news of Kevin Tsujihara stepping down at Warners. … Our relationship ended many years ago. … Whatever differences we may have had in the past were long since forgotten. I only wish him the best of success in his future endeavours.”