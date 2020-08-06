Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Kanye West Doesn’t Dispute That He May Be A Spoiler In 2020 Race Amid Reports Of Republican Help

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Romy Reiner Half-Hour Comedy Script ‘Born Again Virgin’ Set Up At Warner Bros. TV For Development

WB

EXCLUSIVE: Up-and-coming actress/writer Romy Reiner has sold a half-hour single camera spec script Born Again Virgin to Warner Bros Television.

Reiner wrote the script and will be a co-executive producer of the relationship-themed project. Its premise: In a modern world of increasingly-meaningless dating apps and superficial relationships, one young woman demands more in a relationship – or else plans to swear off of them altogether.

Reiner has strong comedy pedigree  — she the daughter of Rob and Michele Reiner and the granddaughter of Carl Reiner.

Romy Reiner is making her acting debut in the upcoming feature Voices, which recently wrapped principal photography. It stars Leslie Easterbrook and Jordan Ladd. She is repped by ICM Partners and Luber Roklin.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad