Roku And Netflix Stocks Jump On Wall Street Analysts’ Streaming Optimism

Roku stock rose 11% to near an all-time high after Citibank analyst Jason Bazinet initiated coverage of the streaming firm with a “buy” rating and an optimistic thesis.

Netflix shares also jumped 10% on a Piper Sandler report indicating a high degree of subscriber loyalty. They entered the final hour of the trading day at about $538 a share.

Roku shares, which have seen volatility in 2020 after beginning the year at $137.10, were at $164, within sight of their all-time high of $176.55.

The streaming gains stood out during a trading session where overall stocks were only mildly in positive territory.

Bazinet attached a 12-month price target of $180 on Roku. Shares were above $164 heading into the close of Wednesday’s session. In a note to clients, he predicted Roku’s current level of active accounts will grow to 125 million from its current level of 40 million, lifting revenue per subscriber to $32 in 2022 from $23 in 2019. The overall value of an active account — due to advertising and other monetization — will increase to $180 from $115, Bazinet wrote.

Respondents to Piper Sandler’s survey of streaming video subscribers identified Netflix as the one streaming service that subscribers say they will keep after COVID-19 recedes. Even a price hike — which isn’t currently on the table at Netflix in the U.S. — was deemed acceptable for more than half of the survey participants.