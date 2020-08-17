‘Rock The Block’ Renewed For Season 2 By HGTV

HGTV has picked up a second season of its hit home makeover competition series, Rock the Block.

The renewal follows solid ratings for the series, which drew more than 20.3 million total viewers in its first season. The six-episode season 2 is slated to premiere in early 2021.

In season two, four pairs of HGTV’s top renovation stars (TBD) will team up to take on identical three-story suburban properties and transform them into extraordinary custom dream homes. With only one month and a $175,000 budget, the network duo who adds the most value to their home will proclaim victory, along with bragging rights.

In season 1, reno expert Jasmine Roth bested challengers Leanne Ford (Restored by the Fords), Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab), to take the grand prize.

“Rock the Block has the winning combination of family-friendly competition and high stakes renovations that makes it one of our most popular crowd pleasers,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “We can’t wait for our all-new line-up of HGTV superstars, intense challenges and surprise elements to bring millions of excited fans back to the block.”